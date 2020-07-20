Q4 2020 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus' June 2020 quarterly report that was released to the market earlier today.



Three months ago, when reporting to you about our March quarter, I began the teleconference by speaking about the COVID pandemic, which at that time was the topic of the day. And I specifically talked about what Perseus have done to combat the situation. I concluded that discussion by noting that notwithstanding that many in the West Australia, in particular, seem to believe that the COVID-19 crisis is behind us, the fact is that our future remains uncertain, which makes it difficult to predict anything much with accuracy.



Now at the time, a number of people thought I was being a little pessimistic with that statement. But interestingly, what I said then still