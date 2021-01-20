Q2 2021 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining December 2020 quarterly conference call and investor webinar. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Perseus Mining, Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine, who is joined by Group General Manager of Technical Services, Paul Thompson. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Nathan. And may I also say welcome to this conference call to discuss our quarterly report that was released to the market earlier today. And as Nathan said, I'm joined on the line by Paul Thompson. Paul is our Head of Technical Services, and will be heading up our business growth function as we move forward, and I'll be discussing that particular matter towards the end of this presentation.



Well, 2020 has been and gone. And thank goodness for that, I can hear many of you saying, it has been a very tough year in many ways for a lot of people, with tremendous financial and human costs