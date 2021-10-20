Q1 2022 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

call for September 2021 quarterly report.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining September quarter Webinar. This morning, I'm joined on this call by several members of my senior management team, including Lee-Anne de Bruin, Finance; Paul Thompson, Business Growth; Jess Volich, Sustainability; and Doug Jones, Exploration. What we'd like to do today is to provide us with a bit overview of the September '21 quarter as documented in the report that we released to the market earlier today, and then follow that up with a Q&A session to address any issues that aren't clear either from the report, my presentation or one of the many market releases that we have published earlier in the week.



Now turning to the chase. Perseus has this quarter once again achieved another record operating performance. This