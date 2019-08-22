Half Year 2019 Premier Oil PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Anthony R. C. Durrant - Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for those attending, and thank you also to those on the call for joining. I know some are actually joining from their holiday, so particular thanks to them.



Agenda for this morning is to review what has been another very good half year of operational and financial performance for Premier. In addition, we're going to spend, I think, a bit of extra time on 4 forward-looking projects, investments we're going to be making in our producing assets, the Tolmount area and new acreage that we've acquired and announced in the Andaman Sea and this morning in Alaska. All 4 of those we expect to drive significant value for the company over time.



Some highlights, first of all, from the first half. Strong cash flow, free cash flow generation, driving debt reduction. We have said for some time consistently that, that is our first and top corporate priority. That remains the case. It is strongly supported in the second half by our hedging program and therefore we have good confidence that, that