Nov 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Anthony R. C. Durrant
Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director
Unidentified Participant -
Welcome to BRR Media. So I'd like to welcome back Tony Durrant, the Chief Executive of Premier Oil. Good morning to you, Tony.
Anthony R. C. Durrant - Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, Scott.
Questions and Answers:Unidentified Participant -
Tony, we're now 10 months into the year. How is the year shaping up?
Anthony R. C. Durrant - Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director
Very well. Thank you, Scott. We've had excellent production performance year-to-date, so that we expect to be at the top end of our guidance for the year. That, of course, has translated into good cash flow. We have $300 million of net debt reduction, driven by that cash flow to the end of October. So 2