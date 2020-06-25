Premier Oil PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Roy Alexander Franklin - Premier Oil plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Premier Oil. My name is Roy Franklin, Chairman of the Board, and I will be chairing today's meeting.
It's now just after 9:30 and I can confirm that a quorum is present. I therefore declare the meeting open.
Due to government restrictions and for the safety of our shareholders and employees, we've had to make the difficult decision to hold this meeting as a closed meeting at our London offices. Unfortunately, this has meant that we were unable to permit shareholders to join the meeting other than to meet the minimum quorum required by our articles of association. We thank you for your understanding in these challenging times, and we hope that you and your families are all safe and well. We also look forward to meeting with you all in person in the not-too-distant future when circumstances permit.
Tony Durrant, Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Rose, Finance Director, who are both themselves shareholders, are also
