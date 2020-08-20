Half Year 2020 Premier Oil PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

* Anthony R. C. Durrant

Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Dean Griffin

Premier Oil plc - Head of Exploration

* Richard Rose

Premier Oil plc - Finance Director & Executive Director

* Stuart Wheaton

Premier Oil plc - COO



Conference Call Participants

* David Matthew Round

BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Oil and Gas Research Analyst

* Mark Wilson

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Oil and Gas Equity Analyst

* Nathan Piper

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst



Anthony R. C. Durrant - Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining and welcome to our 2020 half year results presentation. I'm sorry, we're unable to provide the usual set of refreshments due to circumstances beyond