Oct 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the proposed merger of Premier and Chrysaor webcast. My name is Ruby, and I will be your moderator for today's call.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive of Premier



Anthony R. C. Durrant - Premier Oil plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ruby. Thank you, everyone, for joining. Good morning. For those of you following the slide, you'll see that we have a combination of Premier and Chrysaor people this morning joined in London by Richard Rose, Premier's Finance Director; by Phil Kirk, the current CEO of Chrysaor; and from Houston, by Linda Cook, who is the current Chief Executive of Harbour. I know from conversations with a number of you already this morning that this is quite a complex deal to digest. So I'll kick off by just trying to give an overview of the transaction, the key terms, and hopefully, to clarify some of your questions.



The proposition is a merger of Premier and Chrysaor, structured as a