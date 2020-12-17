Dec 17, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Richard Rose - Premier Oil plc - Interim CEO, Finance Director & Executive Director



Thank you, and thank you, and good morning to everybody who's dialed in. We plan to give a bit of an update on the transaction this morning and forward plans. I appreciate the week before Christmas is never ideal, but we felt it was an opportune moment, given the issue of the prospectus and the circular yesterday, to give a bit of a more fulsome update on the transaction.



I'll do a short intro, and then I'll hand over to Linda Cook, CEO designate of the enlarged group; and Phil Kirk, President and CEO designate of the European business to run through the details.



But before I go into the intro, I just wanted to highlight a couple of key things. You'll have seen from the prospectus that the name change to the enlarged