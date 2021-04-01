Chrysaor Holdings Limited, Premier Oil plc M&A Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Linda Zarda Cook - Harbour Energy, Ltd - CEO and Director



Great. Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining. As she said, I'm Linda Cook. Phil Kirk and I are pleased to be here today on what is the first day of trading for our new company, Harbour Energy. And I'll just jump right in, we'll get started with Page 4, please, of the deck that was made available.



So here, we have some key facts about the company, many that I think differentiate Harbour from a lot of our competitors. First, we're a global independent oil and gas company with assets in 7 countries. That, by itself, differentiates us from many independents today that are focused on a single country or region.



Next, we have considerable scale unlike a lot of U.K.-listed independent companies. We are