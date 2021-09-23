Half Year 2021 Harbour Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Linda Zarda Cook - Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining.
I'm here with Phil Kirk, President and CEO, Europe; and our CFO, Alexander Krane. We're glad to have you with us for what is Harbour Energy's maiden financial results presentation.
As you might imagine, the first half of the year has been a very busy time for us. We closed the reverse merger with Premier just under 6 months ago, which made us a public company. Of course, that was all very exciting, but clearly, the work doesn't stop at completion of the transaction.
Since then, we've been engaged with the integration of people and assets and also addressing some operational challenges over the summer. We're the first to admit the first few months weren't perfect, but we feel good about the progress we
