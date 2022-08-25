Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alexander Krane

Harbour Energy plc - CFO & Director

* Linda Zarda Cook

Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James William Hosie

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Mark Wilson

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Oil and Gas Equity Analyst

* Matthew Smith

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Nathan Piper

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Sasikanth Chilukuru

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Werner Riding

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Oil and Gas Analyst



=====================

Linda Zarda Cook - Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Alexander -- I'm Linda Cook, the CEO of Harbour Energy. Alexander