Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alexander Krane
Harbour Energy plc - CFO & Director
* Linda Zarda Cook
Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James William Hosie
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Mark Wilson
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Oil and Gas Equity Analyst
* Matthew Smith
BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Nathan Piper
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Sasikanth Chilukuru
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Werner Riding
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Oil and Gas Analyst
=====================
Linda Zarda Cook - Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Alexander -- I'm Linda Cook, the CEO of Harbour Energy. Alexander
Half Year 2022 Harbour Energy PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...