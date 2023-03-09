Full Year 2022 Harbour Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT
Linda Zarda Cook - Harbour Energy plc - CEO & Director
Thank you, Bailey, and good morning. Thanks to everyone joining us for a discussion of our 2022 results. I'm here today with Alexander Krane, our CEO -- our CFO, last I checked. And on the next page, we have our disclaimer, and then we have the agenda on Page 2. And I'm going to start with just covering the agenda here.
So I will cover a bit on operational performance, including production, costs and reserves. I'll have a bit about some of our promising international growth opportunities and energy transition activities, and then I'll turn it over to Alexander to discuss the financials. But first, just a bit of a reminder of our strategy on this next page.
The strategy has remained unchanged since the merger with Premier in 2021
