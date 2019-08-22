Full Year 2019 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



So welcome, everybody, to Moscow. Can I also acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



And can I say welcome here. And this is the last occasion in which Tino is going to do. We'll talk a little bit later about that. So as normal, I'm here with Tino, and we'll share this presentation.



I'd like to also introduce the senior GMC, our senior management team. First of all, I'll skip you for a second, Liv, because I want to introduce the newest member of the team, which is Steph Tully, who's the new Chief Customer Officer at Qantas. Stand up and say hello so they can see you. And we have Olivia Wirth who's the CEO of Qantas Loyalty; Naren Kumar who's acting as CEO of International until Tino gets into the role; and we have John Gissing who's Head of QantasLink and a lot of our safety services in other areas. I always forget the list of things that you have. It's too big. You have part roles all the time, John. And we