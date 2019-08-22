Aug 22, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT
Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
So welcome, everybody, to Moscow. Can I also acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.
And can I say welcome here. And this is the last occasion in which Tino is going to do. We'll talk a little bit later about that. So as normal, I'm here with Tino, and we'll share this presentation.
I'd like to also introduce the senior GMC, our senior management team. First of all, I'll skip you for a second, Liv, because I want to introduce the newest member of the team, which is Steph Tully, who's the new Chief Customer Officer at Qantas. Stand up and say hello so they can see you. And we have Olivia Wirth who's the CEO of Qantas Loyalty; Naren Kumar who's acting as CEO of International until Tino gets into the role; and we have John Gissing who's Head of QantasLink and a lot of our safety services in other areas. I always forget the list of things that you have. It's too big. You have part roles all the time, John. And we
Full Year 2019 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2019 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...