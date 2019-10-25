Qantas Airways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Richard James Barr Goyder - Qantas Airways Limited - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Qantas Annual General Meeting.



On behalf of the Board, I wish to acknowledge the Kaurna people, the traditional owners of this land, to pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



It's a pleasure to be here in Adelaide, and it's a privilege to be able to address you both in the room and via webcast at my first AGM as Qantas Group Chairman.



Before we start, let me introduce your directors. From my far left, and perhaps you could stand, each of you, as I call out your name: Maxine Brenner; Michael L'Estrange; Todd Sampson; Richard Goodmanson, who's Chair of the Safety, Health, Environment and Security Committee; Belinda Hutchinson; our Chief Executive Officer, Alan Joyce; General Counsel and Company Secretary, Andrew Finch; Barbara Ward, who is also Chair of Audit Committee; Paul Rayner who's Chair of the Remuneration Committee; Jacquie Hey; and Tony Tyler.



I'm going to begin today with a summary of the group's