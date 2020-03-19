Mar 19, 2020 / NTS GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Izzy, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined here by Vanessa and Fran, and hopefully, all of you have had a chance to read through our announcement outlining the customer and employee impacts of the coronavirus-related network cuts. I'd like to make some broader comments first, and then Vanessa Hudson and I will be happy to take your questions.



Obviously, the impact of the coronavirus public health crisis is unprecedented with the aviation sector probably the hardest hit. In response to the government advising against all overseas travel and the falling demand for air -- for travel, earlier this week, we announced a 90% cut to international capacity and 60% cut to domestic capacity. With the government advising against, again, all overseas travel in the middle of this week, we've now suspended all