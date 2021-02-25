Half Year 2021 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Frances van Reyk - Qantas Airways Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Qantas Half Year 2021 Results Webcast. I am Frances Reyk, the Head of Investor Relations. I'd first like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



This event is being webcast and transmitted. Alan Joyce, our CEO; and Vanessa Hudson, our CFO, will present our results followed by a Q&A session. Members of the group management committee are also here today and may answer some questions.



Alan, I'll hand over the presentation to you.



Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Fran. And as Fran said, I'm joined here by Vanessa, who will help me through this presentation. But we're also joined by other members of the GMC, our Executive Committee, and can I introduce each of them in turn? First is, John Gissing, who's Head of the QantasLink operation and all of our associated