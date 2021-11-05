Qantas Airways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard James Barr Goyder - Qantas Airways Limited - Independent Chairman



Well, good morning, and welcome to those of you participating online to the 2021 Qantas Annual General Meeting, which due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and the associated physical gathering and travel restrictions, is being held again virtually. I'm your Chairman, Richard Goyder. And I'm again chairing our AGM from Western Australia where its borders have been closed for some time. Hopefully, we'll get a sensible road map out of that in Western Australia later today.



The AGM is an important event for Qantas, and one that the Board looks forward to each year. And I thank you on behalf of the Board for tuning in wherever you may be and hope that you remain safe indeed. It's our genuine hope that we'll be doing this in person next year.



On behalf of the Board and in the spirit of reconciliation, the Qantas script acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia, we pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait