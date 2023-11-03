Qantas Airways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard James Barr Goyder - Qantas Airways Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'm your Chairman of Qantas, Richard Goyder, and welcome to the 2023 Qantas Annual General Meeting.



Firstly, can I, on behalf of the Board and in the spirit of reconciliation, the Qantas Group acknowledges the traditional custodians of the country throughout Australia, and we pay our respect to Elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining the meeting today. I acknowledge the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin nation, the traditional owners of the land on which we are meeting today.



The AGM is an important event for Qantas and its shareholders. And on behalf of the Board, I thank you all for participating, whether you're in the room in person or joining us online.



Before we start, let me introduce your directors. From my far left, we have Michael L'Estrange; Maxine Brenner; Todd Sampson; Dr. Heather Smith; the Chief Executive Officer, Vanessa Hudson; General Counsel and Company Secretary, Andrew Finch; Belinda