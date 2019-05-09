Quebecor Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

M. Brian Mulroney - Quebecor Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you for being present, dear shareholders, dear colleagues from the Board and members of the Quebecor family. So good morning, and welcome to the yearly annual assembly of Quebecor company. So it's a pleasure to do with you the summary of another year.



Actually -- (Operator Instructions) With this being said, let me introduce to you the person accompanying me on the panel, Mr. Pierre PÃ©ladeau is President, CEO; Mr. Hugues Simard, Head of the Financial Division; then Mr. Marc Tremblay, Head of [Exploitation] and Legal Affair and Corporate Secretary, which is at my extreme left, will act as the Secretary of this Assembly.



As you can see, the year 2000 (sic) [2018] would have been naturally affected by important change on the direction of the business as the [culture and] organization depends on this capacity to regenerate. I can tell you that the interest of the shareholders are in good hand with Marc Tremblay. Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau could not recruit a better Head of Exploitation for a new mandate worthy of its vast talent and