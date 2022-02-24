Q4 2021 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.'s Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call.



I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Hugues Simard. I'm the CFO. And joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 is Pierre Karl Peladeau, our President and CEO.



Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen to a recording by telephone or webcast. Access details, as usual, are available on our website at www.quebecor.com, and the recording will be available until May 24.



I also want to inform you, as we always do, that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined