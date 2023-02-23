Q4 2022 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Quebecor conference call. Joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and also the full year of 2022, of course, is Pierre Karl Peladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen to a recording by telephone or webcast. Access details are available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com. The recording will be available until April 25 of this year.



I also want, as usual, to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release and reports filed by the corporation with