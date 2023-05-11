Q1 2023 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.'s Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023 Conference Call.



I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor's conference call. My name is Hugues Simard, I'm the CFO. And joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 is Pierre Karl Peladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer.



Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen to a recording by telephone or webcast. Access details are available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com, and the recording will be available until August 11. I also want to inform you that certain statements as usual, made on this call today may be considered forward-looking, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press