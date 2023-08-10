Q2 2023 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Quebecor Inc.'s financial results for the Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.



I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name as was said earlier is Hugues Simard, I'm the CFO, and joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter of this year is Pierre Karl Peladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen as usual to recording by telephone or webcast. Access details are available on our website at www.quebecor.com. The recording will be available until November 11.



As usual, I also want to inform you that certain statements maintain on the call today may be considered forward-looking, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release