Q4 2019 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc. conference call. I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Quebecor conference call. My name is Hugues Simard, I'm the Chief Financial Officer. And joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 are Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-FranÃ§ois Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron; and France LauziÃ¨re, President and CEO of TVA Group.



You will be able to listen to this conference call on tape until June 11, 2020, by dialing (877) 293-8133, conference access code 48006- and playback access code 48006-. This information is also available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com.



I also want to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered