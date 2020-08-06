Q2 2020 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc. Financial Results for the 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call.



I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Hugues Simard, and as he said, I'm the Chief Financial Officer. And joining me today to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020 are Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-FranÃ§ois Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron; and France LauziÃ¨re, President and CEO of TVA Group.



You will be able to listen to this conference call on tape until November 6, 2020, by dialing (877) 293-8133, conference access code 48006# and playback access code 48006# again. This information is also available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com.



I also want to inform