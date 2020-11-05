Q3 2020 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Quebecor Incorporated's Financial Results for the 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call. I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Incorporated. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Hugues Simard, CFO, and joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 are Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-Francois Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron; and France LauziÃ¨re, President and CEO of TVA Group.



You will be able to listen to this conference call on tape until February 6, 2021, by dialing 877-293-8133, conference access code 48006# and playback access same code 48006#. This information is also available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com.