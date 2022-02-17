Full Year 2021 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Andrew Horton - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for QBE's 2021 Full Year Results Presentation.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging, and extend this respect to any First Nations people joining us today.



I'd like to start by offering some initial reflections on the business since joining QBE last September. After which, I'll discuss the key features of the result before handing over to Inder to talk through the detail of the financials. Before Q&A, I plan to circle back, and I'm excited to be able to introduce our new purpose, vision and strategic priorities for QBE before finally commenting on the outlook.



So let's start with some initial reflections. The past 5 months have been incredibly exciting as I've developed a better understanding of QBE, got to know its people and customers, although that