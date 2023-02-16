Full Year 2022 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Andrew Horton - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for QBE's 2022 Full Year Results Presentation.



Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging and extend this respect to any First Nations people joining us today.



For today's briefing, I'll start with an update on our strategic priorities. After which, I'll just discuss the key features of the results before handing over to Inder to talk through the detail of our financials. Before Q&A, I'll provide some