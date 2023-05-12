QBE Insurance Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael John Wilkins - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of QBE Insurance Group Limited. For those of you that I haven't met, my name is Mike Wilkins, and I'm the Chairman of QBE Insurance, and on behalf of your Board, it's my pleasure to welcome you to this hybrid AGM. We also welcome those joining us via the web and via teleconference.



Before I begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which I stand today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I pay my respects to Elders past and present and to any First Nations people who are joining us today.



There being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. The notice of meeting, which was made available to shareholders on the 3rd of April of this year, will be taken as read. The minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting being in order was signed, and a copy is available for shareholders upon request via Computershare. Every effort has been made