Aug 09, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Andrew Horton - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and recognize their continuing connection to land, water and culture. I pay my respects to the elders past, present and future and I extend this respect to any First Nations people joining us today.
For today's briefing, I'll follow the usual format, providing an update on our strategic priorities and key features of the result, while handing over to Inder to talk through the details of the financials. Before Q&A, I'll circle back to provide some more detail around our recent North American performance and conclude with some comments on the outlook.
Let's move to Slide 4. I wanted to open with a handful of key messages on the result, our strategy and outlook. Growth remains a real highlight, continuing in double digits. further traction across target areas is driving greater confidence in our ambition for consistent and sustainable growth.
Half Year 2023 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
