Q3 2022 QuoteMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us for this QuoteMedia 2022 Q3 results call. Please note that this call is being recorded and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to get us started with Mr. Brendan Hopkins. Please go ahead, sir.



Brendan Hopkins - QuoteMedia, Inc. - IR



Thank you. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We have a brief safe harbor, and we'll get started.



Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.



With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia.



Dave Shworan - QuoteMedia, Inc. - Director &