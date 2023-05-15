Q1 2023 QuoteMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's 2023 Q1 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Brendan Hopkins.



Brendan Hopkins - QuoteMedia Inc. - IR



Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We have a brief Safe Harbor and then we'll get started. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.



With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia.



Dave Shworan - QuoteMedia Inc. - Director, President & CEO



Thank you, Brendan. Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining