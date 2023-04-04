Apr 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary & Director
Well, hello, everybody. We'll make that another minute or 2 for everybody to join. But in the meantime, let me introduce Peter Jensen, who's our CEO, and our great leader, and he's going to walk you through some of the updates now that we've filed our 10-Q for the quarter that ended December 31, we're able to bring you up to the minute information on our company.
Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director
All right. Thank you, Ben, and welcome, everyone. I see some of you are dialing in. Some of you are attending via Zoom. So you can see my screen. But this session is being recorded, and so you will be able to go in and see the entire presentation after in case you want to see some of the slides, which you cannot see through the phone. With us today, we also have Arvind Verma, who is our VP of Products based also here in San Francisco together with me. Ben is in Los Angeles. So I will get this going. I'm going to share my screen here, show you a few slides
Q3 2023 Rocketfuel Blockchain Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...