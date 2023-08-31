Rocketfuel Blockchain Inc Investor Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary & Director



Peter, you are muted.



Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director



Still muted?



Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary & Director



No, that's good.



Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good. So let me see if I can share my screen. So ready to go. Are we live in front of everyone or...



Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary & Director



Yes, we are live. 9 participants so far. Do you want to maybe wait 1 more minute?



Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director



Oh, definitely, yes. We are early, but I -- let me just see. This looks okay. Yes. You see my screen?



Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary &