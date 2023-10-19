Q1 2024 Rocketfuel Blockchain Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director



It is now 10:32 here in San Francisco. So I think we should just get started. Ben, do you agree? Are you good?



Bennett Jay Yankowitz - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CFO, Secretary & Director



Yes. Go ahead.



Peter M. Jensen - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. - CEO & Director



So, welcome everyone to our financial update. As you all know we do this on a regular basis to update all our shareholders and investors on what is going on in the company and also allow all of you to ask any questions that you may have about the company, our products and anything else. In between these calls, you are always welcome to just reach out to us directly. We are happy to talk to you, answer questions and so on.



With me here today, I have Ben Yankowitz who is our CFO and I have Arvind Verma who is our head of products. This session is being recorded and will be available on our website later, I believe, today. And so if you want to go back and review it, you can