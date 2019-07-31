Jul 31, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 31, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew M. Ransom
Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Jeremy Townsend
Rentokil Initial plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Peter Winckler
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Matija Gergolet
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Sylvia Pavlova Barker
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Thomas Richard Sykes
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Business Svcs Co. Research & Industry & Leisure & Transport Research
=====================
Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today. In a few moments, Jeremy will provide you with details of our results for the first half of
Half Year 2019 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 31, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...