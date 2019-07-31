Jul 31, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2019 / 08:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew M. Ransom

Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Jeremy Townsend

Rentokil Initial plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James Peter Winckler

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Matija Gergolet

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Sylvia Pavlova Barker

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Thomas Richard Sykes

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Business Svcs Co. Research & Industry & Leisure & Transport Research



=====================

Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today. In a few moments, Jeremy will provide you with details of our results for the first half of