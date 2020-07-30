Half Year 2020 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today at our virtual results meeting. I'm here in Gatwick, alongside Jeremy, who, as you know, after 10 successful years as CFO, will be retiring after this set of results. I'm also joined on the telephone by Stuart Ingall-Tombs, Jeremy's successor. He's currently enjoying his 14 days in quarantine after his recent return from the States.



In a few moments, Jeremy will provide you with details of our results for the first half of 2020 and an update on the financial initiatives undertaken during the COVID crisis phase. I will then come back and provide an update on the performance of our 3 categories, with a more detailed look in particular at the Strategic Opportunities in Hygiene. We'll then hold a Q&A session as usual. And if you would like to ask a question at the end, then please use the separate conference call line, and details of the dial-in numbers can be found in the Q&A tab on the screen in front of you.



So let me just say a few