Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew M. Ransom
Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Stuart M. Ingall-Tombs
Rentokil Initial plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Allen David Wells
Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Andrew Charles Grobler
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst
* Dominic Edridge
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Edward Stanley
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* James Peter Winckler
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Jane Linsdey Sparrow
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
* Matthew Lloyd
HSBC, Research Division - Head of United Kingdom Small and Mid-Cap Research & Analyst
* Samuel Frost Dindol
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research
Full Year 2020 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...