Mar 04, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Rentokil Initial 2020 Preliminary Results Q&A with Andy Ransom and Stuart Ingall-Tombs. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

Our first question here comes from Sylvia Barker from JPMorgan.- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystTwo questions from me, please. Firstly, obviously, you've not referred to the organic and we have tried to guesstimate the various kind of impacts from acquisitions. But just broadly speaking, could you talk around kind of the organic excluding disinfection into Q4? And what you're seeing so far into Q1? So my initial impression is that it was probably similar to -- a little bit weaker into Q4 relative to Q3. So it will be helpful just to hear your thoughts on that.Secondly, on the 3% to 4% organic, could you clarify -- that's in the 2021 outlook section. Could you clarify, that comment on 2021 and for the medium term? And just to understand within the 3% to 4%, you expect -- we still