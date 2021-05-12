Rentokil Initial PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Richard Leslie Solomons - Rentokil Initial plc - Non Executive Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for joining us at Rentokil Initial's 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Richard Solomons, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Rentokil Initial plc. It has just gone 2 p.m., and as we have a quorum, I now declare the meeting open.



I'm sorry that current restrictions mean we're not able to meet in person, but I'm pleased to be able to welcome shareholders who are participating electronically today. The Board appreciates your attendance and continued support. I'm also pleased to inform you that the meeting today is being recorded so that shareholders and other stakeholders who cannot be present can view it on the company's website in due course.



Before I make some opening remarks about last year's performance and proceed with the formal business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to the members of the Board who are present. Joining me in person today are Andy Ransom, our Chief Executive; and Stuart Ingall-Tombs, our Chief Financial