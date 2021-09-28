Rentokil Initial PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today. What an absolute pleasure it is to see you all up live and personal. It's been too long. So great to see. Thank you for coming. This is our third reset of our targets, and it's our first deep dive into the hygiene business.



Today, though, we'll be starting with Pest Control where the team will provide an update on the future growth potential of the market and its key drivers. We'll take a more detailed look at our digital ecosystem and will demonstrate our PestConnect service. We're going to outline some exciting new innovations and also provide an M&A update before bringing it all together with some high-level numbers. We'll then take a break for lunch where you'll have a chance to see a number of displays on digital, on innovation, on ESG before we dedicate the rest of the afternoon to hygiene and we demonstrate why this is indeed the new Pest Control.



Here, we'll provide you with a first look at the results from what we believe