Dec 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today. As you will have seen, we are delighted to announce a transformational agreement with Terminix to create the world's leading pest control company.



Before we begin, I need to provide certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of future events. Any such statements are based on current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our filings, including filings we will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Now I'm sure you've already read today's RNS, and so over the next few