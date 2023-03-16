Full Year 2022 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:15AM GMT

Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today for this extended results session. So in a few moments, Stuart is going to provide you with details of our excellent performance in 2022 and provide technical guidance for '23. I'll then come back to provide a brief update on each of our categories and on our bolt-on M&A program. After that, we want to spend some time taking you through our plans for Terminix. We'll cover the integration plan and cost synergies, the investments we're making into the business and a number of positive accounting adjustments. We'll also share with you our high-level growth plan for the combined business in North America, where I'll be joined by Brett Ponton, who, of course, heads up our organization in the states.



Also with us today are Vanessa Evans, our Group HR Director; and Mark Purcell; our Group IT Director, who are both heavily involved in the North America integration program. So to set the scene, let me just say a few words by covering the highlights of last year. Our full