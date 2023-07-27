Jul 27, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew M. Ransom
Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Stuart M. Ingall-Tombs
Rentokil Initial plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Allen David Wells
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Andrew Charles Grobler
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Analyst
* Anvesh Agrawal
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Christopher Bamberry
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Dominic Edridge
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* James Beard
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* James Steven Rosenthal
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Andrew M. Ransom - Rentokil Initial plc - CEO & Executive Director
Half Year 2023 Rentokil Initial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 08:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...