Optiva Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Stabile - Optiva Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. Welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Optiva Inc. My name is Robert Stabile. I am the Chair of the company's Board of Directors, and I will act as Chair of this meeting. I would also like to welcome members of our online audience who are listening to the meeting via audio webcast only. (Operator Instructions)



In compliance with applicable government and public health authority recommendations, those joining us in person were provided with hand sanitizer upon entrance to the meeting room and are seated 6 feet apart, all wearing face masks.



As Chair of the meeting, I asked Alisse Elliot, associate of Bennett Jones, to act as secretary of the meeting. And with the consent of the meeting, I appoint Kate Stevens and Mark Manalo from Computershare, the company's transfer agent, to act as scrutineers of the meeting. In order to cover all the business for which this meeting was convened, we have prearranged with certain persons attending this morning to move and second certain resolutions.