Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Optiva Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I would like to remind everyone that today's conference is being recorded.
I will now go ahead and turn the call over to Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ali Mahdavi - Optiva Inc. - Investor Relation Officer
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Optiva's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me this morning are Optiva's Chief Executive Officer, John Giere; and Chief Financial Officer, Ashish Joshi.
If you have not seen the third quarter earnings news release, which was reported yesterday after the close of markets, it is available on the company's website at optiva.com and on SEDAR along with our MD&A and interim financial statements.
I'd also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible on the Investor's section on the company's website. Following management's presentation and commentary, we will conduct a Q&A session. Instructions
Q3 2021 Optiva Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...