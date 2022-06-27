Optiva Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 27, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Optiva Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Robert Stabile. The floor is yours.



Robert Stabile - Optiva Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Optiva. As you're aware, in light of the COVID-19 public health concerns, we've opted to conduct a virtual meeting to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders and other stakeholders. The meeting will now come to order.



As mentioned, my name is Robert Stabile. I am the Chair of the company's Board of Directors, and I will act as Chair of this meeting. As Chair of the meeting, I ask Rochelle DeBono, the Manager of Corporate Affairs of the company, to act as Secretary of the meeting. And with the consent of the meeting, I appoint Computershare Investor Services Inc. through its representatives to act as scrutineers of the meeting.



To