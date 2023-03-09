Mar 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Optiva Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
And I would like to turn the conference over to Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead, sir.
Ali Mahdavi - Optiva Inc. - Investor Relation Officer
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the Optiva Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me this morning are Optiva's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Giere and VP of Finance, Dinesh Sharma. If you have not seen the fourth quarter earnings news release, which was reported yesterday after the close of market, it is available on the company's website at optiva.com and on SEDAR, along with our MD&A and interim financial statements. I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible on the Investors section of the company's website. With apologies given management's time constraints today, we will not be hosting a Q&A session. Should you have any questions following today's
Q4 2022 Optiva Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...