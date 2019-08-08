Aug 08, 2019 / 07:10AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2019 / 07:10AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Mikitani
Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
* Kenji Hirose
Rakuten, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO
=====================
Operator
Thank you for waiting, ladies and gentlemen. I want to now begin Rakuten's 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Meeting for Investors and Analysts. First, I would like to introduce who is here with us, Mr. Mikitani, Kenji Hirose, Masayuki Hosaka, Yoshihisa Yamada, Tareq Amin. That will be the people in the front row. And the second row, from your left, Hyakuno Kentaro, Yasufumi Hirai, Makoto Arima, Kazunori Takeda, Hiroshi Takasawa. In the third row, from your left, Koichi Nakamura and Noriaki Komori. These 12 executives will be present and available for questions at the end of the presentation
Now over to you, Mr. Mikitani.
Hiroshi Mikitani - Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Good afternoon, and thank
Q2 2019 Rakuten Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 07:10AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...